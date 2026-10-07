The Uncertainty is Now Beyond Kirby Smart's Control - This is Rare for Georgia Football

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday that he is being updated consistently by UGA officials about the status of the Georgia-Alabama game, which is still set to kickoff Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

“It's uncertainty beyond my control,” Smart admitted. “You can't really practice conditions. You can't simulate them.”

Smart confirmed to reporters that he has no say in the logistics of the game in any way.

“I'm focused on trying to prepare our team and game plan and scheme and, and all those things,” he said. “I have an update, and they keep me updated with what's going on, meetings, decisions - way things are leaning, things like that,”

The Bulldogs’ road trip to Alabama is one of the most-anticipated games of the college football season. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top ten. The two schools have won each SEC Championship Game this decade as well as three national titles since 2020.

But the addition of Tropical Storm Isaias has throw the status of the game into question. The Weather Channel Reported Wednesday that the storm will likely upgrade by the weekend.

“The storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification in the coming days, potentially reaching Category 2 strength by Friday,” that outlet said. “However, because wind shear is forecasted to become stronger as the system moves further north, Isaias will likely lose some intensity as it approaches the coast. Current forecasts suggest the system could make landfall between Friday night and Saturday, bringing threats of heavy rain, storm surge, and destructive winds to areas ranging from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.”

Models show the path of the storm going right towards Tuscaloosa by Saturday morning, and taking 50-mile per hour winds with it on the way. Smart said he was uncertain on a timeline of a decision being made about the game.

“We as coaches game plan for multiple situations, weather conditions when they're there. We had that same prep last week with the threat of those things. So doesn't change a lot about practice,” he said of what was supposed to be a soggy Homecoming game against Vanderbilt last Saturday.

Georgia went on to win 38-14 in a game that featured significant heat and humidity. Smart said he wants his team to focus on what they can control, which is not the weather.

“So you're much better off to, to educate, learn from the past of other people that have played in them and prepare your team to play and, and not make it about (the weather),” he said.

The Southeastern Conference told CBS Sports that it was paying attention to the storm.

"Like we do every week at this time, we're keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather," an SEC spokesperson told that outlet.

Alabama officials released a statement Tuesday night stating that there “are no plans” to change the location or kickoff time of the game.

"Alabama athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday's football game vs. Georgia. At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions through the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed." - Statement from Alabama Athletics

If Gerogia’s game with South Carolina in 2016 is any indication, the league could change the logistics of the UGA-Alabama game as late as Friday. That’s what happened when the Bulldogs travelled to South Carolina to play on a Sunday - the day after the remnants of Hurricane Matthew cleared the area.