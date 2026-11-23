ATHENS - It looks like Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia Football team could be back at full strength on the offensive line.

Starting center Drew Bobo, who has missed the last two games with a reported back injury, very well could be back in the line up for the Bulldogs as they set themselves for the final regular season game of the year - an in-state rivalry showdown with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

“We thought he'd be really close to playing last week,” Smart told reporters on Monday. “We think he'll be able to play this week. We’re day-to-day with Drew.”

What day-to-day means is a good question. Georgia is not required to send in an official injury report this week as the game with the Yellow Jackets is not an SEC contest. ESPN’s Chris Fowler play-by-play man said during the broadcast on ABC Saturday night that UGA was hopeful that Bobo would return by next weekend's SEC Championship Game against either Alabama, Tennessee or Texas.

"I don't know where he got that," Smart said of Fowler's comment about Bobo. "Never has anybody said that."

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If Bobo can’t go, or the Dawgs choose to rest him one more week, his replacement will continue to be backup center Cortez Smith, who played most of the game in the Dawgs’ 34-6 blowout win at No. 21 South Carolina Saturday night.

“(Smith) looked good to me. I always measure it off bad snaps, good snaps,” Smart said. “I think he had a hold. Somebody told me (South Carolina) leads the league in getting holds - people holding their players - and we were worried about that. We had one or two of those, but we overcame them.”

Smith and the Bulldogs’ offensive line had to power through a pretty salty Gamecock defensive line, but wound up with 140 yards rushing Saturday night. The Bulldogs torched Carolina through the air - logging 281 yards passing. Georgia scored on six of eight drives that didn’t conclude with a kneel down.

Smith’s emergence gives the Bulldogs a backup plan as they enter the final, and most-critical stretch of the season. Bobo missed the end of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs have entered the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons without either their starting quarterback (Carson Beck, 2024) or starting center (Bobo, 2025).

Smith’s development and new experience with starting quarterback Gunner Stockton means the Dawgs have just a little more insurance than they did a season ago. The Bulldogs are not expected to be challenged this weekend against Georgia Tech, so even if Bobo suits up to play - he might not be in the game for long. Bobo could have extra motivation to play against Tech as this will be his final game Between the Hedges.