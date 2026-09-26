Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Oklahoma Sooners | Scores and Behind the Scenes Look

ATHENS - Kirby Smart's No. 2 Georgia Football faces Oklahoma for the first time ever in the regular season. Stay tuned to this page for all scoring updates and reports live from Sanford Stadium in Athens.

PRE-GAME

We are still a couple of hours away from kickoff here in Athens, and Georgia fans are trickling into the stadium in three different colors - white, red and black for today's "Stripe Out." Georgia's receivers are milling around in the end zone on the bridge side of the stadium. Georgia's student section is slowly filling in on what is a cloudless day in Athens.

We are nearly three hours away from the game, and waiting on the final injury report from both schools. In the meantime, the morning shows had much to say about Georgia-Oklahoma.

On ESPN's College Gameday, Nick Saban said the Dawgs are the "most complete team in the nation."

Meanwhile on FOX, former Alabama RB Mark Ingram said Georgia makes you "expect greatness."

Fox’s Rob Stone: We just expect them to kind of be there year in and year out.



Former Alabama RB Mark Ingram: They're the No. 2 team in the country, and it seems like no one is talking about them. I think it's because you have expected greatness. You have been accustomed to greatness from Georgia, and I hate to say that as an Alabama guy, but every year you expect Kirby Smart and Georgia to be contending for an SEC title.



You expect them to be in the playoff. You expect them to be contending for a national title. They've just been dominant all year.



Former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn: They have the No. 1 scoring offense in FBS. They're allowing the least yards per play and per game in the SEC, and now you have Oklahoma coming to town Between the Hedges.



They haven't been tested yet. I think that's what today's game's really about. They will be tested defensively by Oklahoma and Brent Venables and what they have for them.



The problem for Oklahoma is offensive issues, and there's a lot of frustration. You can hear Brent Venables talking about it throughout the course of this past week, and it should be frustrating for them.



Ben Arbuckle, the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, and Jalen Mateer have been together for four years. Can you imagine being in the same system for that long? Seldom does it happen, and he struggled to really see down the field.



John Mateer even admitted after the game, the only reason he ends up throwing the ball to them is he heard the crowd reacting - realizing there was someone wide open downfield. This sort of thing can happen when you play a lesser opponent. It will not happen versus Georgia. He heard the crowd? That is how he realized, "Oh, someone's gotta be open." So that's not gonna be the case today versus Georgia.



He's gotta be better with his reads and progressions. He's gotta see the field better and take care of the football.