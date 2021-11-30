What the Numbers Say About Georgia vs Alabama

There is no denying that this year's SEC Championship game will truly deliver two of the best teams in college football. No. 1 ranked Georgia is set to face off with its long-time cross-divisional foe Alabama.

Alabama is currently ranked fourth by the AP Poll, following a 24-22 win versus rival Auburn on the road, producing the first-ever Iron Bowl game to end with overtime, four overtimes in this instance.

It was another case of a tight margin of victory for this year's Alabama team. The Crimson Tide have seemed to struggle with both slow starts and finishing off games, never appearing to play four quarters of strong football, like many are used to after the last decade of dominance from Nick Saban's program.

Alabama 2021 Offensive Numbers

Points Per Game: 42.7

Average Total Offense: 491.6

Average Passing Yards: 341.8

Average Rushing Yards: 149.8

Average Turnovers: .9

Average Penalties: 7.3

Georgia 2021 Defensive Numbers

Points Allowed Per Game: 6.9

Total Yards Allowed: 230.9

Passing Yards Allowed: 151.5

Rushing Yards Allowed: 79.4

Turnovers Forced: 1.3

Penalties: 6.8

Alabama 2021 Defensive Numbers

Points Allowed Per Game: 19.9

Total Yards Allowed: 292.5

Passing Yards Allowed: 213.4

Rushing Yards Allowed: 79.1

Turnovers Forced: 1.4

Penalties: 6.7

Georgia 2021 Offensive Numbers

Points Per Game: 40.7

Total Offense: 442.3

Passing Yards: 240.3

Rushing Yards: 202

Turnovers: 1.2

Penalties: 4.7

