REPORT: Adam Anderson Preparing for NFL Amidst Legal Battle

Adam Anderson Preparing for NFL Amidst Legal Battle

Adam Anderson has been handling the court proceedings from rape charges filed in November, and according to recent reports, preparing for the NFL portion of his career.

Former Georgia pass-rush specialist Adam Anderson was at one point mentioned among the first round of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. That was until charges for an alleged rape in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia were filed against Anderson in November of 2021 following Georgia's 34 to 7 victory over the Florida Gators. 

Anderson turned himself in, was released on a $25,000 bond, and was indefinitely suspended from the Georgia Football program. He's since been handling the court proceedings and according to recent reports, preparing for the NFL portion of his career. Seth Emerson of the Atheltic was first to report. 

Anderson has played his last snaps in a Georgia Football uniform, finishing his career with 13.5 sacks over a four-year playing career. He led the team with 5.5 sacks through eight games prior to missing the final seven games of the season. 

Coaching Moves & Storylines, Offseason 2022:

  • Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning hired to be head coach at Oregon
  • Wide Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton hired to be WR coach at LSU.
  • Georgia Hires S&C coach, Jordan Barber from Miami.

ROSTER MOVEMENTS

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior*Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior*Declared for NFL Draft

Early Enrollees

  • Malaki Starks, S
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Earnest Greene, OL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Chandler Smith, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • CJ Washington, LB
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Aliou Bah, OL
  • Shone Washington, DT
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • JaCorey Thomas, DB
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Brett Thorson, P
  • Bear Alexander, DT

