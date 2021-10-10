Georgia Set to Be Ranked No. 1 After Alabama Loss

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Alabama Loss Expected to Propel Georgia to Number One

    For the first time since 2008 Georgia will be the number one team in the AP Poll.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Alabama's shocking loss to an unranked Texas A&M gives Georgia the bump it needed to top the AP Poll as the number one team in the country. This would be the first time under Kirby Smart that Georgia ranked first in the AP Poll. The last Georgia team to sit in the number one spot was back in 2008 under then-head coach Mark Richt. 

    This wouldn't be the first time under Smart where the Bulldogs ranked number one in a poll, as back in 2017, Georgia ranked number atop the College Football Playoff rankings before a loss to Auburn on the road derailed them. 

    Georgia took care of business this time at Jordan-Hare Stadium, dismantling the Auburn Tigers on both sides of the ball through four quarters of play after Auburn jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Georgia on the opening drive of the game. 

    The 34-10 victory was the second straight start for Stetson Bennett at quarterback, playing in place of the injured JT Daniels. Through six games this season, Daniels, the former USC transfer, has only played in three games due to injuries. The latest one being a lat injury that's been bothering him for at least two weeks. 

    While Georgia controlled their own destiny, the toughest pill to swallow for fans is that the Dawgs won't achieve the number one ranking on their own doing. Instead, the Aggies out of College Station helped Georgia with a thrilling prime-time win over Nick Saban and Alabama. 

    A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will also go down in history as the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the legendary head coach in a head-to-head matchup. However, this stat has eluded Georgia's fanbase since the hiring of Kirby Smart at Georgia. 

    Georgia is set to host undefeated Kentucky next Saturday in Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats could make a jump near the top-10 this afternoon after a 42-21 win against LSU.

    You May Also Like:

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    C99A0187 copy-L
    News

    Georgia Set to Be Ranked No. 1 After Alabama Loss

    just now
    AB6I2480-L
    News

    Why The “Kirby Doesn’t Develop” Lies Were Crushed Saturday

    12 hours ago
    F35A1387 copy-L
    News

    Georgia v. Auburn: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

    13 hours ago
    AB6I1764-L
    News

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

    13 hours ago
    210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4140-L
    News

    BREAKING: Lewis Cine Injured

    14 hours ago
    AB6I1693-L
    News

    Halftime Notes: Georgia v Auburn

    15 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0281-L
    News

    Jamaree Salyer Injured During Matchup with Auburn

    15 hours ago
    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0899-L
    News

    JUST IN: Christopher Smith Out the Remainder of the Game

    16 hours ago