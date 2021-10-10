Georgia Set to Be Ranked No. 1 After Alabama Loss

For the first time since 2008 Georgia will be the number one team in the AP Poll.

Alabama's shocking loss to an unranked Texas A&M gives Georgia the bump it needed to top the AP Poll as the number one team in the country. This would be the first time under Kirby Smart that Georgia ranked first in the AP Poll. The last Georgia team to sit in the number one spot was back in 2008 under then-head coach Mark Richt.

This wouldn't be the first time under Smart where the Bulldogs ranked number one in a poll, as back in 2017, Georgia ranked number atop the College Football Playoff rankings before a loss to Auburn on the road derailed them.

Georgia took care of business this time at Jordan-Hare Stadium, dismantling the Auburn Tigers on both sides of the ball through four quarters of play after Auburn jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Georgia on the opening drive of the game.

The 34-10 victory was the second straight start for Stetson Bennett at quarterback, playing in place of the injured JT Daniels. Through six games this season, Daniels, the former USC transfer, has only played in three games due to injuries. The latest one being a lat injury that's been bothering him for at least two weeks.

While Georgia controlled their own destiny, the toughest pill to swallow for fans is that the Dawgs won't achieve the number one ranking on their own doing. Instead, the Aggies out of College Station helped Georgia with a thrilling prime-time win over Nick Saban and Alabama.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will also go down in history as the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the legendary head coach in a head-to-head matchup. However, this stat has eluded Georgia's fanbase since the hiring of Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Georgia is set to host undefeated Kentucky next Saturday in Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats could make a jump near the top-10 this afternoon after a 42-21 win against LSU.

