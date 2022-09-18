Georgia Remains No. 1 in the AP Poll Following Massive Win Over South Carolina
The University of Georgia received 57 first-place votes a week ago to be the No. 1 ranked football team in all of American, according to the AP Top25 a week ago. The combination fo Georgia's dominance through two games and Alabama's fistfight with a then unranked Texas Football team vaulted the Dawgs over the Crimson Tide.
And the AP Top 25 was expected to look no different at the top spot following Georgia's record-breaking dismantling of fellow SEC East member South Carolina.
Georgia received (59) votes this week as the top-ranked team and even jumped Alabama in the coach's poll this week as well. Three votes were cast for Alabama, with one coming in for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Georgia is set to host Kent State this weekend and will likely be a 40+ point favorite in their second home game of the season.
Remaining Ranked Opponents on Georgia's Schedule
The Kentucky Wildcats are the highest-ranked regular season opponent left on the schedule. They are led by quarterback Will Levis has drawn the attention of NFL Scouts and GMs for his play-making ability and arm talent.
Florida remains ranked despite a close scare against Non-Power5 South Florida this weekend. The Bulls had the final possession and a chance to win the football game with the ball inside the Gator's twenty-yard line. A fumble on 2nd down and a botched hold on the field goal later and Florida was gifted a home win.
Though perhaps the biggest test will come against Tennessee this season. The Volunteers are ranked No. 11 this week.
