Georgia Remains No. 1 in the AP Poll Following Massive Win Over South Carolina

The Week 4 version of the AP Top 25 Poll has been released as the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs remain on top. So, how did the rest of the rankings shake out?

The University of Georgia received 57 first-place votes a week ago to be the No. 1 ranked football team in all of American, according to the AP Top25 a week ago. The combination fo Georgia's dominance through two games and Alabama's fistfight with a then unranked Texas Football team vaulted the Dawgs over the Crimson Tide. 

And the AP Top 25 was expected to look no different at the top spot following Georgia's record-breaking dismantling of fellow SEC East member South Carolina. 

Georgia received (59) votes this week as the top-ranked team and even jumped Alabama in the coach's poll this week as well. Three votes were cast for Alabama, with one coming in for the Ohio State Buckeyes.  

Georgia is set to host Kent State this weekend and will likely be a 40+ point favorite in their second home game of the season. 

AP Top 25 Rankings

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Remaining Ranked Opponents on Georgia's Schedule 

The Kentucky Wildcats are the highest-ranked regular season opponent left on the schedule. They are led by quarterback Will Levis has drawn the attention of NFL Scouts and GMs for his play-making ability and arm talent. 

Florida remains ranked despite a close scare against Non-Power5 South Florida this weekend. The Bulls had the final possession and a chance to win the football game with the ball inside the Gator's twenty-yard line. A fumble on 2nd down and a botched hold on the field goal later and Florida was gifted a home win. 

Though perhaps the biggest test will come against Tennessee this season. The Volunteers are ranked No. 11 this week. 

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

