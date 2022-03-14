JUST IN: Arch Manning Coming Back to Athens

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that SI99 Member and Top 2023 QB target Arch Manning will be in Athens for an unofficial visit this weekend.

According to reports from 247's Steve Witflong, Manning will visit Georgia this weekend, and Texas the following.

This news comes weeks after many, including Witflong, indicated that Manning had narrowed his choices down to just two schools. An interesting development, though we told you here on Dawgs Daily back in September that it was shaping up to be a two-team race, with Texas and Georgia out front.

Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources. - September 23rd, 2021

The son of Cooper Manning, Arch is shaping up to be the next in line among a three-headed family monster of quarterbacks that drastically impacted the game of football. First, Archie, an original of his own, creative and athletic, the complete opposite of his two boys. Eli and Peyton, Hall of Famers in their own right and men who have left their stamp on the history books.

Ironically enough, Arch is the combination of both Archie's athletic style, along with Peyton and Eli's command for the standard pocket passing.

Arch Manning can hit throws from a variety of angles. He moves well in the pocket and doesn't need to set his feet in order to deliver an accurate ball. This isn't the Manning style of quarterback play that most fans of professional football have grown accustomed to. This is a much more dynamic athlete when it comes to extending plays with his legs and making plays outside the pocket.

The 2023 class is loaded at the quarterback position, with players like Malachi Nelson, Marcel Reed, Nico Lamaleava, Dante Moore, Dylan Lonergan, Christopher Vizzina, and others high on Georgia's board. But without a doubt, the class begins and ends with Arch Manning. He will be the biggest domino in this recruiting cycle.

