Athens Baseball Regional Schedule - Start Times and How to Watch Georgia
The University of Georgia Baseball program is hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2019 at Foley Field starting Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs are currently listed as a +2200 underdog to win The College World Series, and will be in line to host a Super Regional in Athens if they handle their business this weekend. They earned the No. 7 overall seeding in the tournament and will get underway Friday afternoon in Athens.
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
