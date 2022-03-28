Georgia is now heading into its third week of spring practice, and so far, it seems to be a continuation of last season as injuries continue to make headlines. However, as G-Day appears on the horizon, many are already beginning to throw out some "way-too-early" predictions for next fall.

One of those predictions came from Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard, who rattled off his eleven picks for potential upsets this coming season. One of those upsets featuring the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Shepard points to the loss of talent for Georgia and the increased familiarity between former Georgia defensive coordinator and now Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as potential reasons for seeing Georgia start the season off 0-1 with a loss to Lanning's Oregon.

"Lanning knows coach Kirby Smart's tendencies. He knows the defensive scheme, and he also knows the personnel on both sides of the ball. While the Bulldogs are loaded once again, their youth and inexperience, especially on defense, could cause some bumps in the road early." - Brad Shepard

Shepard's point is valid; Georgia is losing a lot of production from last season's national championship-winning team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Not to mention, Georgia will be dealing with some attrition on the coaching staff. The only question is if the questions surrounding Georgia in 2022 are enough for Oregon to knock off the Bulldogs in week one.

Shepard adds, "Georgia has more talent, but Lanning's familiarity may just give Oregon an edge. Expect the Dawgs to rally and win the SEC East, but how about a Week 1 shocker to whet your appetite?"

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.