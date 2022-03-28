Skip to main content

Bleacher Report Predicts Season Opening Upset for Georgia

Will Georgia be upset in week one against Oregon?

Georgia is now heading into its third week of spring practice, and so far, it seems to be a continuation of last season as injuries continue to make headlines. However, as G-Day appears on the horizon, many are already beginning to throw out some "way-too-early" predictions for next fall. 

One of those predictions came from Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard, who rattled off his eleven picks for potential upsets this coming season. One of those upsets featuring the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. 

Shepard points to the loss of talent for Georgia and the increased familiarity between former Georgia defensive coordinator and now Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as potential reasons for seeing Georgia start the season off 0-1 with a loss to Lanning's Oregon. 

"Lanning knows coach Kirby Smart's tendencies. He knows the defensive scheme, and he also knows the personnel on both sides of the ball. While the Bulldogs are loaded once again, their youth and inexperience, especially on defense, could cause some bumps in the road early."

- Brad Shepard

Shepard's point is valid; Georgia is losing a lot of production from last season's national championship-winning team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Not to mention, Georgia will be dealing with some attrition on the coaching staff. The only question is if the questions surrounding Georgia in 2022 are enough for Oregon to knock off the Bulldogs in week one. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shepard adds, "Georgia has more talent, but Lanning's familiarity may just give Oregon an edge. Expect the Dawgs to rally and win the SEC East, but how about a Week 1 shocker to whet your appetite?" 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220317_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0065-L
News

What We Know About Georgia Through Two Weeks of Spring Ball

By Brooks Austin2 hours ago
210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0061-X2
News

JUST IN: G-Day Tickets Now Available, Here is How To Buy

By SI Staff3 hours ago
171A3BCA-486B-44B9-9F22-ADF309A5FBDA
News

Practice Notes: Freshman Backer Flashing Future Stardom

By Brooks Austin4 hours ago
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1673-L
News

LOOK: Fake Social Media Account Portraying Travon Walker Dupes NFL Network

By Brooks AustinMar 25, 2022
211004_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0488-X2
News

SOURCES: Georgia Has a Star On Their Hands

By Brooks AustinMar 25, 2022
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_2945-X2
News

NFL Analyst Makes Major Draft Prediction for Travon Walker

By Jonathan WilliamsMar 24, 2022
D9DD5FEC-22A9-4E43-B9BE-80700525BA77
News

WATCH: Georgia Commit Looks INSANE on Track at 6'6

By Brooks AustinMar 24, 2022
220315_AJW_FB_PRESS_0723-X4
News

“Never Been This Thin,” Georgia Dealing With Major Depth Issues

By Harrison RenoMar 24, 2022