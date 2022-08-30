Hot takes seem to make the sporting world go round these days. Take a look at your television programming, it's likely nothing but a couple of analysts around a TV studio desk spewing opinions in a vociferous manner at one another, mixed with ample commercial breaks just long enough for you to tweet your own opinions about the subject matter.

Everyone has thoughts, notes, and opinions on the upcoming season, as do we here on Dawgs Daily. So, what are the bold predictions for the 2022 college football season?

Stetson Bennett will throw for 3500+ yards.

If you're an Ohio State fan or Alabama fan reading this, after having watched each of your starting quarterbacks throw for at least 4200 yards last year and having seen multiple 4k throwers in recent memory, you probably don't think that's all that bold of a prediction.

Though for this Georgia Football program, 3500 yards will place Stetson Bennett in the top 3 in all-time single-season performances in Georgia history. This prediction is predicated on three things:

The schedule is rather favorable for gaudy stat lines Georgia's defense will surrender more points, Georgia's offense will score more. Combination of elite Offensive line play and weaponry on the outside.

Chaz Chambliss Leads the Team in Sacks

Perhaps you're already on the Chazwagon, but if you're not let me sell you right quick. Do you know who it was who lead the team in sacks a year ago? Robert Beal. Not one of the nearly half dozen first-round picks. It was Beal who capitalized on quite a bit of mop-up duty a year ago.

If you ask around Georgia's program, it's clear who one of the popular nominees is for "hardest worker in the room." It's Chambliss. And that relentless effort and pursuit will have him running down quarterbacks in the third and fourth quarter of seemingly handled football contests.

The Offensive Line Unit Wins the Joe Moore Award

If you don't know what the Joe Moore Award is, it's given to the nation's best offensive line. It's the only collective achievement given to a specific position group on an annual basis, and in 2022 Georgia has a strong shot of winning it. They will play almost nine guys this season, with mainstays at the tackle spots and center. Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Sedrick Van Pran have all already drawn the eyes of NFL talent evaluators, they are Sunday players.

As for the guard spots, Georgia has too many to count. Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge will likely start on Saturday with Devin Willock and Jared Wilson getting reps as well. Micah Morris is an extremely talented offensive guard as well, with Warren Ericson on the roster having dozens of college games played. It's a loaded group filled with plenty of options, and all signs point to them being a strong point of this football team.

That's without mentioning Earnest Greene and Amarius Mims, two tackles that will play on Sundays in their own right.

