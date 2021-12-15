OFFICIAL: Branson Robinson is a Dawg

Branson Robinson has signed the dotted line of his National Letter of Intent, officially making him a Georgia Bulldog. The second of two running backs taken in the 2022 recruiting class

The Germantown, Mississippi native ranks as the number one overall player in his home state of Mississippi. In July, Robinson chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Tennessee, making him the 12th commit at the time joining fellow running back Jordan James.

At 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, whatever the Mississippi native lacks in heights, he makes up for it in pure strength and physique. The rising true freshman is already squatting near 600-pounds, and bench pressing over 400-pounds. Incredible numbers in the weight room are already drawing early comparisons to former Georgia running back Nick Chubb.

Robinson will bring an already filled-out physical frame to Athens along with the polish to being a potential early contributor with expected departures from James Cook and Zamir White this offseason.

SI All-American ranks Robinson as the second-highest Bulldog in their SI-99 list.

Here's what the SI All-American staff had to say about Robinson.

Muscle memes aside, Robinson is a churning running back that will remind Georgia fans of some of the best to suit up in the red and black. He presses the line of scrimmage well, with great lean and decisiveness, with the natural ability to get to top speed in just a few steps. Perhaps the most impressive lateral worker among the nation’s best, the jump cut and deceleration ability creates running lanes in and of itself. Robinson displays patience, great contact balance and plenty of power through initial contact for the extra yard. Combine it with enough breakaway speed and serviceable pass-catching ability and the heaviest back on this list will still project for all three downs. If we're banking on a big senior season propelling one of the best even higher, Robinson would be it.

