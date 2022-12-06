Breaking: Former Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Entering the Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal is absolutely humming right now, with over 1,000 players reportedly looking for a new home. Not many, however, are looking to play for their fourth Power 5 school.

That's exactly what former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is reportedly looking to do. Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, Daniels intends to enter his name in the Transfer Portal for a third time in his collegiate career.

As Thamel mentions, Daniels could have two more seasons to play if he can get the NCAA to grant him a medical redshirt for the 2019 season, where he tore his ACL while at USC in the first game of the season.

Following his injury, Daniels was replaced by Kedon Slovis - who has since transferred to Pitt and is in the Portal again - and decided to leave USC following the season. Prior to the 2020 season, Daniels transferred to Georgia as the Bulldogs looked to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm.

JT Daniels made his debut for Georgia against Mississippi State in 2020, throwing for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. He would go on to start the remainder of the games for Georgia that year, eventually defeating Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Heading into 2021, Daniels was the starter for Georgia, and would help the Bulldogs beat Clemson in the season-opening game in Charlotte; but an injury would hamper the remainder of that season for Daniels. His backup, one Stetson Bennett, would take over for Daniels and lead Georgia to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

With Bennett cemented as the starter, Daniels once again transferred, this time heading to West Virginia. In 2022, Daniels threw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns, but was benched after the team started 4-6.

Now, with at least one more season of college ball, JT Daniels is once again looking for a new home.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN