BREAKING: Stetson Bennett is Headed to New York for Heisman Ceremony

Georgia quarterback and former walk on Stetson Bennett has been named one of four finalists invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony. He joins USC QB Caleb Williams, TCU QB Max Duggan, and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud in New York.

Yes, you read that correctly. Stetson Bennett has a chance to become Georgia's first Heisman winner since Herschel Walker in 1982. According to both BetMGM and sportsbettingdime, Bennett currently holds the third-best odds to win the award, only behind Caleb Williams and Max Duggan.

Going off of that, Bennett appears to have a good shot of at least receiving an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. He put together an impressive final showing during the SEC Championship game and as a result, Bennett may have just earned him a final spot for the most decorated award in all of college football.

The sixth-year senior is en route to winning his second consecutive national title and has been the constant on an offense that has been amongst the nation's elite in terms of efficiency and points scored.

It's obviously a come-up story like none other, that many college football fans have become accustomed to over the years, but somehow continues to become even more improbable. A walk-on turned Junior College quarterback, turned scholarship third-stringer at Georgia to suddenly a Heisman finalist. A story unlike any seen before in College Football and likely one never to be seen again.

