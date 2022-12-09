Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was named winner of the 2022 John Mackey Award at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Mackey is awarded annually to the nation's top tight end.

Bowers has been a star since arriving in Athens, and built on his incredible freshman performance by putting up more incredible numbers in 2022. Through 13 games, Bowers has hauled in 52 receptions for 726 yards and 6 touchdowns, as well as 93 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Brock Bowers is the first player in Georgia history to win the John Mackey award. He beat out Michael Mayer of Notre Dame and Sam LaPorta of Iowa.

A defending-national champ, Bowers is currently preparing for Georgia's College Football Playoff matchup with fourth-seed Ohio State. In last year's Playoff, Bowers caught 9 balls for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the score that put Georgia up for good in the National Championship over Alabama.

