Skip to main content

Brock Bowers Wins John Mackey Award; First in Georgia History

Brock Bowers recognized as the nation's best tight end.

Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was named winner of the 2022 John Mackey Award at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. 

The Mackey is awarded annually to the nation's top tight end.

Bowers has been a star since arriving in Athens, and built on his incredible freshman performance by putting up more incredible numbers in 2022. Through 13 games, Bowers has hauled in 52 receptions for 726 yards and 6 touchdowns, as well as 93 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Brock Bowers is the first player in Georgia history to win the John Mackey award. He beat out Michael Mayer of Notre Dame and Sam LaPorta of Iowa.

A defending-national champ, Bowers is currently preparing for Georgia's College Football Playoff matchup with fourth-seed Ohio State. In last year's Playoff, Bowers caught 9 balls for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the score that put Georgia up for good in the National Championship over Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.49.35 PM
News

Kirby Smart Broke a Statistical Trend in the SEC Championship

By Christian Kirby II
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2427-X4
Football

Does Georgia Need to Address the Wide Receiver Room in the Transfer Portal?

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_0822
Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, How it Impacts Georgia's Chances

By Jonathan Williams
3M6A5804
News

WATCH: Jadon Perlotte Talks Through Commitment to UGA, Calls His Shot

By Brooks Austin
3M6A0470
News

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

By Brooks Austin
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2304-X2
News

What AD Mitchell's return means for Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
IMG_0014
News

WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision

By Christian Goeckel
97A09F34-5722-422F-918D-4A7060880311
News

BREAKING: Rueben Owens Completes Flip, Five-Star Headed to SEC West

By Brooks Austin