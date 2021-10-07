WATCH: Isaiah McKenzie Tells Hilarious Story about DeComitting from Notre Dame

Isaiah McKenzie played three years at Georgia before heading off to the NFL, but he was once a Notre Dame commit. Watch as he tells the story of why he decommited.

Isaiah McKenzie had an explosive career during his time at the University of Georgia.

Over his three-year career in Athens, he had 60 receptions for 823 yards, an average of 13.7 yards per reception. He tacked on another 329 yards on the ground over those three seasons and had 11 total touchdowns over his career.

Though, he almost wasn't a Georgia Bulldog. McKenzie was once committed to Notre Dame. He tells the story of why he chose to back off of his commitment to the Fighting Irish in hilarious fashion on his podcast "The Isaiah McKenzie Show, at Go Long"

Here's the clip courtesy of Tyler Dunne on Twitter @TyDunne

McKenzie is now in his fifth year in the NFL, third with the Buffalo Bills and has treated a role for himself as a slot receiver, but as a punt returner as well.

