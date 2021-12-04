How Stetson Bennett Can Lead Georgia to an SEC Title

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Can Stetson Bennett Lead Georgia to an SEC Title?

    While the defense has been the focal point of this Georgia football team, the offense has been admirable as well. With Stetson Bennett leading the offense into battle against Alabama once again will he be able to lead Georgia to an SEC title?
    Any conversation about Georgia football this season has started with talking about the defense, and for good reason. When a unit is only allowing 6.9 points per game in this day and age of football they should be recognized. However, the Georgia offense hasn't been slacking in their game either and Stetson Bennett has played a big part in helping deliver wins for Georgia. 

    The senior quarterback this season has thrown for 1,985 yards, 21 touchdowns, and at a 65% completion rate. Bennett also leads the country in efficiency on throws 20 yards or more. Despite him starting the season as the backup and being the third-stringer at one point, Georgia's offense has remained explosive with the former walk-on as the starter. 

    In order for Georgia to pull out a win, part of the responsibility is going to have to be on the coattail of Bennett. The Bulldogs have been very successful at hitting their deep shots and that aspect of their offense will be crucial in their matchup against the Tide. Taking down a team like Alabama requires you to take advantage of your opportunities on offense and gash them for big plays. 

    Bennett will also have to protect the football for Georgia. Teams who have been successful against Alabama this season and in past years limit their turnovers and protect the football. Bennett has done a good job at doing that this season with only having thrown five interceptions, but that trend will have to continue for him on Saturday to help lead his team to an SEC title. 

    Stetson will also need to help keep the likes of Alabama edge rusher, Will Anderson, honest by using his legs and being a threat in the run game. The Georgia quarterback doesn't have to rush for 100 yards and keep it fifteen times in order for the offense to have success, but he does have to do just enough to make the Bama defense second guess and lose half a step. 

    Stetson Bennett may not look like your typical five-star quarterback, but he has been a savior of this team and has played a major role in keeping their playoff hopes alive and keeping Georgia out of the losing column. Bennett is more than capable of helping Georgia take home their second SEC title under Kirby Smart, but it will take him playing smart, using his legs as a weapon, and hitting his deep shots when his number is called. If 13 does those three things the Bulldogs will be in good shape. 

