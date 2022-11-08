Not that it matters considering we are three weeks from the conclusion of the regular season and a month from the conference championship weekend, but the second round of the College Football Playoff Rankings are set to be released on Tuesday evening on ESPN. And for the first time maybe ever, the committee should have a relatively easy decision considering there are now only four remaining undefeated teams in the country and the nation's premier one-loss teams are now two-loss teams.

Let's take a look around the sport:

No. 1 Tennessee (27-13) LOSS to No. 3 Georgia

No. 3 Clemson (35-14) LOSS to unranked Notre Dame

No. 6 Alabama (32-31) LOSS to No. 10 LSU

That leaves Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU as the only unbeaten teams remaining in the Power 5.

Take a look at the AP top 25, and you'll see that unless the committee wants to disrespect an unbeaten TCU for the second straight week and place a one-loss Tennessee over them, it should be pretty clear-cut. The only argument that some may have against TCU is the fact that the Big 12 as a conference is a bit down this season and they haven't exactly dominated the slate, more so survived it.

Top-10 of the AP top 25

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama

CFP Rankings Predictions: Who's In, Who's Out

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes TCU Horned Frogs

The committee clearly needed to give us plenty to talk about last week; ranking Georgia third despite being No. 1 in the AP and coaches, they ranked Clemson 4th ahead of an unbeaten Michigan team, and put Tennessee No. 1 over Ohio State.

It wasn't exactly the cookie-cutter rankings we were all expecting. So, don't expect them to be chalk this week. After Ohio State struggled to muster up offense against a (1-7) Northwestern team, albeit in 40 MPH winds, the committee knocks them this week for Michigan. That outta give people plenty to talk about.

