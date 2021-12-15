OFFICIAL: CJ Washington is a Dawg

One of Georgia’s longtime commitments is making it official as Cedric (CJ) Washington is signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent to the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete out of Cedartown, Georgia, is a relative of former Georgia running back Nick Chubb and is already reminding many of his relative, with his high work ethic, unreal strength, and quiet confidence.

The Cedartown native played running back and defensive end in high school, even donning No. 27 while doing it, the same number of Georgia’s Nick Chubb.

Unlike his relative in Chubb, Washington is not staying in the state of Georgia to play running back, a position that owns a very storied history and distinct reputation for developing NFL ready backs in Athens. Washington instead projects as an inside linebacker under co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

Schumann is already making a name for himself as the inside linebackers coach, helping the development of two Butkus award-winning linebackers Roquan Smith (2017), and now Nakobe Dean. Washington looks to fit the role of a MIKE linebacker, allowing him to see early playing time as a run-stuffer like Monty Rice did for years while developing the coverage part of his game.

If things do not go to plan at linebacker, Washington provides the athleticism to transition back to the offensive side of the football, and play running back for the University of Georgia like his cousin Nick Chubb did at a high level.

