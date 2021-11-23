How the Coaching Carousel Will Impact Georgia

There are seven power 5 programs without a head coach in the middle of November. The coaching carousel is at an all time high and it will likely impact Georgia.

LSU, Florida, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington, TCU, and Washington State have all publicly moved on from their current head coach.

Miami hasn't yet released head coach Manny Diaz of his duties just yet, but having already fired their athletic director, one would presume they will be firing Diaz the moment his $2m buyout clause is relinquished following the end of the regular season.

So, there are plenty of job openings around Power 5 football, and it's just late November. Which means eventually, as these jobs start being filled, coaches on Georgia's staff will be getting phone calls.

Watch the Saban Tree

It's no secret there are plenty of Saban tree affiliates on the Georgia coaching staff. Glenn Schumman, Scott Cochran, Will Muschamp, among numerous support staffers all worked under Saban. Why does that matter?

Well, the three hottest names in terms of potential head coaches, Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal, and Billy Napier are all Saban guys. As these guys land at their new coaching gigs — assuming they do indeed leave their current jobs — their first phones calls will be with Athens area codes attached.

Watch the Mid Majors

Kirby Smart had to work ten years under Nick Saban's tutelage before he got the offer to coach his dream school. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning isn't likely to get offered one of these premier jobs like Miami, USC, or even Florida. Though a school like Troy or FIU might. Or if Cincinnati loses Luke Fickel to one of these jobs, Lanning could be a fit at a program like that.

Find out about Todd Monken

We are going to find out if Todd Monken has head coaching aspirations in the future this offseason. He's 55-years old is the offensive coordinator of the No. 1 team in the country, is tremendously respected in football circles as a creative offensive mind and yet he's only had one crack at being a head coach. He turned around an 0-12 Southern Miss program as a head coach relatively quickly before heading to the NFL as a coordinator.

Hold off the rest

You have to beat Auburn off with a stick and an extension every offseason it seems to keep Dell McGee. Someone will likely call about quarterback coach Buster Faulkner. Tight Ends coach Todd Hartley hasn't missed on a top recruiting target at tight end in three classes. Defensive line coach Tray Scott will have multiple first-round draft picks in the next two seasons. There are plenty of extremely young and talented coaches on this Georgia staff that will likely be poached this offseason.

