Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How the Coaching Carousel Will Impact Georgia

    There are seven power 5 programs without a head coach in the middle of November. The coaching carousel is at an all time high and it will likely impact Georgia.
    Author:

    There are currently seven Power 5 head coaching jobs available around the world of college football. 

    LSU, Florida, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington, TCU, and Washington State have all publicly moved on from their current head coach. 

    Miami hasn't yet released head coach Manny Diaz of his duties just yet, but having already fired their athletic director, one would presume they will be firing Diaz the moment his $2m buyout clause is relinquished following the end of the regular season. 

    So, there are plenty of job openings around Power 5 football, and it's just late November. Which means eventually, as these jobs start being filled, coaches on Georgia's staff will be getting phone calls. 

    Watch the Saban Tree

    It's no secret there are plenty of Saban tree affiliates on the Georgia coaching staff. Glenn Schumman, Scott Cochran, Will Muschamp, among numerous support staffers all worked under Saban. Why does that matter? 

    Well, the three hottest names in terms of potential head coaches, Lane Kiffin, Mario Cristobal, and Billy Napier are all Saban guys. As these guys land at their new coaching gigs — assuming they do indeed leave their current jobs — their first phones calls will be with Athens area codes attached. 

    Watch the Mid Majors

    Kirby Smart had to work ten years under Nick Saban's tutelage before he got the offer to coach his dream school. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning isn't likely to get offered one of these premier jobs like Miami, USC, or even Florida. Though a school like Troy or FIU might. Or if Cincinnati loses Luke Fickel to one of these jobs, Lanning could be a fit at a program like that. 

    Read More

    Find out about Todd Monken

    We are going to find out if Todd Monken has head coaching aspirations in the future this offseason. He's 55-years old is the offensive coordinator of the No. 1 team in the country, is tremendously respected in football circles as a creative offensive mind and yet he's only had one crack at being a head coach. He turned around an 0-12 Southern Miss program as a head coach relatively quickly before heading to the NFL as a coordinator. 

    Hold off the rest

    You have to beat Auburn off with a stick and an extension every offseason it seems to keep Dell McGee. Someone will likely call about quarterback coach Buster Faulkner. Tight Ends coach Todd Hartley hasn't missed on a top recruiting target at tight end in three classes. Defensive line coach Tray Scott will have multiple first-round draft picks in the next two seasons. There are plenty of extremely young and talented coaches on this Georgia staff that will likely be poached this offseason. 

    You May Also Like

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1080-L
    News

    How the Coaching Carousel Will Impact Georgia

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17200314
    News

    CFP Rankings Predictions: Ohio State Jumps Into Territory With Georgia

    2 hours ago
    D91F14DB-A600-4A77-AA18-F9276896C9C5
    News

    Two Bulldogs Looking Like First Rounder Locks

    3 hours ago
    4653AF31-3670-4CBC-ABDE-0CBB3C06A8A1
    News

    Brock Bowers Makes SEC History, Mackey Award Inbound?

    17 hours ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1399-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Hints at "Super Teams" Coming to College Football

    22 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1773-L
    News

    WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech

    Nov 22, 2021
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1530-X2
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to Georgia Tech

    Nov 22, 2021
    767F6574-C3BD-43D8-9080-FB8C258E5C80
    News

    JUST IN: Elias Ricks to Enter Transfer Portal

    Nov 22, 2021