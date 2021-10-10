College Gameday is Heading Back to Athens

College Gameday is coming back to Athens for a second time this season.

On Sunday, it was announced that the College GameDay crew would be coming to Athens on Saturday when Georgia plays host to Kentucky, led by head coach Mark Stoops.

This is not your average Kentucky football team; the Wildcats are a top-15 program in the country right now in college football; that's right in football, not in basketball. Kentucky comes into Saturday's matchup with a 6-0 record with statement wins over Florida and LSU.

Georgia took care of business at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend, dismantling the Auburn Tigers on both sides of the ball through four quarters of play after Auburn jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Georgia on the opening drive of the game.

The 34-10 victory was the second straight start for Stetson Bennett at quarterback, playing in place of the injured JT Daniels. Through six games this season, Daniels, the former USC transfer, has only played in three games due to injuries. The latest one being a lat injury that's been bothering him for at least two weeks.

Georgia was on ESPN's College GameDay earlier this season during their week one win over the Clemson Tigers, then again two weeks ago when Georgia hosted a top-10 Arkansas team.

You May Also Like:

Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.