REPORT: LSU Could Target Current UGA Staffer

Could Cortez Hankton be one of many Georgia coaches on the move this offseason?

Brian Kelly took the LSU head coach vacancy earlier last week as Georgia began preparation for the SEC Championship game. In the process, Kelly opted to replace national championship-winning head coach Ed Orgeron after both parties "mutually agreed" to part ways following the end of the 2021 season.

Following LSU's championship-winning season in 2019 on the back of a historic offensive season that saw the likes of Heisman winner Joe Burrow, receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and other high profile pieces lead the Tigers to glory under the direction of Oregeron. In the two years following the Tigers went 11-11 in the final two seasons under Oregeron.

Coming off 12 years as the head coach at Notre Dame, Kelly is now tasked with his new challenge of rebuilding LSU while competing in the Southeastern Conference.

Kelly already dismissed longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt after 21 seasons in Baton Rouge. More changes are expected to come over the coming weeks as the former Irish head coach brings in his coaching staff.

One of the early names being associated with a potential move to Baton Rouge is current Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. Hankton, along with current Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Hankton joined the staff in 2018 and is close to finishing his fourth season in Athens. Hankton has caught the ire of many fans over the years for Georgia's perceived lack of development at wide receiver and has even caught flake for recruiting.

Although contrary to the opinion of those critiques. Hankton presided over the recruitment of many of Georgia's current playmakers at the position and is now playing a hand in their development.

Spiegelman points out that Hankton is a former Louisiana native, which could be an added attraction to any LSU coaching opening.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.