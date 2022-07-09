One of Georgia's 2023 commits is asking for help recruiting two players at his position.

It is no secret that Georgia will need some more help at inside linebacker in the coming years after a very successful NFL Draft that saw all three of Georgia's inside backers taken within the first three rounds.

Having just two linebackers taken within the first three rounds is impressive. Yet, Georgia's three is all the more remarkable, considering Georgia's typical nickel personnel calls for two inside linebackers to be on the field at all times.

In his six years as a position coach at a Power-Five program, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has made a name for himself as an elite recruiter and talent developer, all at the young age of 32. Calling Schumann a "rising star" in the coaching world sounds like an understatement considering that he's coached the only two Butkus Award winners in Georgia's history, along with having six linebackers drafted into the NFL in his short time as the position coach.

After taking Jalon Walker and CJ Washington, both four-star prospects in the previous cycle adding to a position group full of talent, Schumann now holds a commitment from 2023 linebacker CJ Allen out of Barnesville, Georgia. The Lamar County product is a four-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which has him as the No. 10 linebacker in the class and No. 15 overall player in the Peach State.

Sources have told SI Dawgs Daily in previous weeks that the Bulldogs expect to take no more than three inside backers this cycle, meaning Georgia still has two spots available and a big board of potential suitors.

Two of those potential suitors are currently higher rated than CJ Allen, who is now acting as a recruiter for both following a tweet he sent out around midnight Saturday morning.

The highest-ranked of the two is Troy Bowles, the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who is the No. 2 linebacker and the No. 11 player in Florida by way of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida. Bowles is on the verge of making his decision, with a commitment date set for July 16th, where he'll be choosing from a top three of Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Raylen Wilson recently decommitted from the University of Michigan after a month of June in which he visits both Georgia and Florida. Wilson, a Tallahassee, Florida native, has seemingly been trending toward Georgia since his official visit last month. Wilson, a four-star, is the No. 5 linebacker in the class and the No. 17 player in Florida.

Adding Bowles and Wilson to the class would continue the trend since the arrival of Schumann, as he has showcased his ability to land some of the nation's top linebackers on a yearly basis.

