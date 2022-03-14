Georgia is a day away from beginning spring practice which will include 15 practices, all crucial to evaluating the team's strengths and weaknesses ahead of fall camp; it also serves as an evaluation for players now as they weigh their options of whether or not they'd like to stick around for another season at their current school or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as thousands have this offseason.

It is an opportunity for Darnell Washington to establish himself as a weapon in Georgia's offense once again. The junior tight end is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him miss the first five games of the regular season due to a foot injury suffered in fall camp, Washington spent much of last fall trying to catch back up to speed even after the injury. As a result, Washington recorded just ten receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown in the eleven games he played for the Bulldogs.

While the injury played a big part in the lack of production, the emergence of then true freshman tight end Brock Bowers also played a role. Bowers, the Napa, California, native, was Georgia's best weapon last season as he led the team in receiving with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, not including his one rushing touchdown.

Bowers will not be available this spring for Georgia after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason, leaving Darnell Washington as the most experienced option at the position. After weeks of concern from fans about whether or not the former five-star would enter the transfer portal following the 2021 season, it will be Washington's second spring with the Bulldogs and a pretty big one.

Much of the talk last offseason, before the foot injury, was about how Georgia would utilize Washington's athleticism and playmaking ability as a pass-catcher more than they did his freshman season. At the same time, there has been empty talk from coaches in years past at Georgia of finding more ways to diversify the tight end position; the injury to Pickens last spring almost forced their hand. This time Georgia held up its end of the bargain, just it wasn't Washington making the plays.

At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Darnell Washington brings a skill set unique to Brock Bowers or freshman tight end Oscar Delp. Washington is Georgia's strongest blocking tight end on the roster, following John FitzPatrick's NFL departure, but always features the physical traits to be a mismatch as a pass-catcher.

His skills as a blocker are already well documented; look no further than the national championship game where Washington won countless reps taking on Alabama edge rushers like Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. Washington's relentless effort as a blocker guarantees him a future in the NFL; look no further than what former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner is doing as a member of the 49ers roster.

Washington brings all the tools that the NFL is looking for in a tight end, the size, ability to be a receiver, and be a strong blocker, but without further production this coming fall, you could see his draft stock fall.

Making this spring the biggest of Washington's career to date as Georgia will undoubtedly look for more ways to get Washington the ball.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.