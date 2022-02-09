JUST IN: G-Day Date is Set

The annual G-Day game is set to take place on Saturday, April 16th. Giving fans their first chance at seeing how the Georgia Bulldogs will look heading into the 2022 season.

This will be the second spring game since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020; the global pandemic outbreak forced Georgia and programs around the nation to miss the opportunity to conduct spring practices and the traditional spring game in 2020.

After a national championship-winning 2021 season, Georgia will have some major holes to fill on its depth chart. It was announced Wednesday that Georgia is the nation's leader for talent invited to the NFL Combine. Fourteen former Bulldogs will participate in the combine in March as they begin the NFL Draft process.

Eight of the fourteen Bulldogs are hailing from the formerly highly-touted Georgia defense that avenged their earlier loss to Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide from the SEC Championship with the win in Indianapolis for the national title.

Georgia Combine Invites

Jake Carmada, P

Lewis Cine, S

James Cook, RB

Jordan Davis, DL

Nakobe Dean, LB

Derion Kendrick, DB

George Pickens, WR

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Justin Shaffer, OL

Channing Tindall, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Travon Walker, DL

Zamir White, RB

Devonte Wyatt, DL

