Skip to main content

Georgia Spring Game Date Set

The date is set for Georgia Football's annual G-Day spring game.

The annual G-Day game is set to take place on Saturday, April 16th. Giving fans their first chance at seeing how the Georgia Bulldogs will look heading into the 2022 season. 

This will be the second spring game since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020; the global pandemic outbreak forced Georgia and programs around the nation to miss the opportunity to conduct spring practices and the traditional spring game in 2020. 

After a national championship-winning 2021 season, Georgia will have some major holes to fill on its depth chart. It was announced Wednesday that Georgia is the nation's leader for talent invited to the NFL Combine. Fourteen former Bulldogs will participate in the combine in March as they begin the NFL Draft process. 

Eight of the fourteen Bulldogs are hailing from the formerly highly-touted Georgia defense that avenged their earlier loss to Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide from the SEC Championship with the win in Indianapolis for the national title.

Georgia Combine Invites

  • Jake Carmada, P
  • Lewis Cine, S
  • James Cook, RB
  • Jordan Davis, DL
  • Nakobe Dean, LB
  • Derion Kendrick, DB
  • George Pickens, WR
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL
  • Justin Shaffer, OL
  • Channing Tindall, LB
  • Quay Walker, LB
  • Travon Walker, DL
  • Zamir White, RB
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL 

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_WAMRUPS_0237-X4
News

JUST IN: G-Day Date is Set

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17485945
News

Georgia adds another Member to their Staff

1 hour ago
220110_mlm_fb_natty_29951-X2
News

A Litany of Former Bulldogs Invited to the NFL Combine

1 hour ago
USATSI_17085747
News

Numbers Show Stokes Was ELITE in Rookie Season

3 hours ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_01243-X2
News

The Falcons Should Tap into Georgia's Roster

7 hours ago
211231_AJW_FB_OB_3744-L
News

REACTION: Players Respond to Jahmile Addae Leaving

Feb 7, 2022
211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_2258-X4
News

BREAKING: Addae Taking Miami Defensive Backs Job

Feb 7, 2022
EA80EE7D-90B7-425B-99E3-956B46FCF5BF
News

SOURCE: Jahmile Addae Number One Target at Miami

Feb 7, 2022