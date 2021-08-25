Post Camp Depth Chart: Who’s QB2?

Who has stepped up at the quarterback position behind JT Daniels?

Georgia enters the 2021 season with a fully entrenched starting quarterback, JT Daniels, as opposed to a season ago where Todd Monken was trying to find a starter after a long offseason that saw COVID disrupt the sense of normalcy throughout 2020.

With Daniels being the named starter heading into the spring, it meant that all eyes were on the guys behind him to step up and produce throughout the spring and fall. Much like last year, the Dawgs have plenty of options to choose from in the quarterback room.

Former starter Stetson Bennett returns for his senior season after starting in five of Georgia’s ten games in 2020. Despite two below-par performances from the former walk-on, Bennett guided the Dawgs to a 3-2 record as the starter. His only losses came against Alabama and Florida, both away from home.

Georgia also has two younger options with redshirt freshmen Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, the true freshmen out of Bogart, Georgia. Vandagriff was a highly-touted five-star playing for his father Greg Vandagriff at Prince Avenue Christian School.

With just a week to go until it is game week in Athens, the depth chart in the quarterback room looks like this.

QB1: JT Daniels

QB2: Carson Beck

QB3: Stetson Bennett

OB4: Brock Vandagriff

With spring and fall camp at its back, Carson Beck is the expected next man up at the quarterback position. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Jacksonville spent 2020 taking a redshirt year and learning the playbook behind Bennett and Daniels.

Since his first year in Athens, Beck spent camp showing off his arm strength and showed potential to be the guy in 2022 eventually. He lacks in experience compared to Bennett, but it is thought that Beck is the expected future at the position.

