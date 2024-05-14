Destination for 2027 National Championship Game Announced
The city in which the 2027 national championship game has been announced. Here is what we know so far.
The College Football Playoff has announced its destination for the national title game for the 2026 season. For the first time in the sport's history, the national title game will be played in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vegas (known by some as “sin city”) is regarded as the sports gambling hub for the United States which is likely why leagues have previously stayed away from holding major games in the city. However, with the United States’ updated laws around sports gambling, leagues have begun to show more warmth toward holding events in the city.
The 2026 season will also be the NCAA’s first year with the newly adopted 14-team playoff, which was agreed upon shortly after the league agreed to expand the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12.
College football’s 2026 season may be a few years away, although we have no idea who will be playing in the title game. Fans may want to go ahead and book flights to Vegas just to be safe, as the new venue for the title game will likely lead to high anticipation and travel.
