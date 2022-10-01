Dish and ESPN Dispute Leaves CFB Fans Gameless, Here's Your Options

If you're a College Football fan and you happen to have your television provided by Dish Network, you probably woke up confused on Saturday morning.

A contractual dispute between the Walt Disney Company, the owner of all ESPN and ABC-related programming, and Dish Network has come to a boil. Dish Network has temporarily pulled the programming on Saturday, leaving a lot of fans wondering how they are going to watch Georgia take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night.

Dish Network is not pulling any punches either, running a video on all of their Disney-owned channels that states they don't believe it's right to pay $1 billion in extra fees to subsidize ESPN+.

If you're one of those fans searching for the Georgia game tonight or your fix of college football, there are still options, but they will involve streaming or a new service for the time being. Here are all of your options.

FuboTV has a free 7-day trial available for streaming on all platforms.

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The TV commentators for the game are Tom Hart on play-by-play, Jordan Rodgers will provide color, and Cole Cubelic will be handling the sideline reporting duties.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

Georgia's Statistical Trends

The total has gone UNDER in the last 6 straight Georgia Football games.

Georgia is (2-5) in their last seven against the spread vs Missouri.

Georgia is (7-0) in their last seven against the spread on the road.

The total has gone under in 4 out of the last 5 games against SEC East Opponents.

The total has gone under in 5 of Georgia's last 5 games played in October.

Missouri Statistical Trends

Missouri is (6-14) in their last 20 against the spread.

The total has gone under in 6 out of the last 7 Missouri games.

Missouri is (0-5) against the spread in their last 5 games in October.

The total has gone under in 4 out of the last 5 games against SEC opponents.

