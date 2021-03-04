Bold Prediction: Blaylock Returns to Form in 2021

Dominick Blaylock is still recovering from his second ACL surgery and could be in for a big fall if rehab goes according to plan.

Coming back from one ACL injury is tough. Coming back from two is almost unheard of. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL twice in the span of eight months, which is heartbreaking for a player who likely would have thrived in the slot under Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

While fellow wideouts George Pickens and Jermaine Burton enjoyed fruitful years, Blaylock was recovering from yet another knee surgery. However, Blaylock is expected to be back this fall and ready to make an impact.

He is currently listed as the No. 3 slot receiver on the team in the Dawgs Daily position preview. Kearis Jackson has a lot of experience in the Georgia offense and Arian Smith may be the fastest player in college football. Both players will be utilized in a way that utilizes their skill sets. Jackson is dangerous after the catch, whereas Arian is more of the deep-shot threat.

However, if there is anyone that could bounce back from two ACL surgeries on the Bulldogs roster, and be able to provide top-end speed to go deep, it would be Dominick Blaylock.

He is a hard worker and a culture setter, and according to sources he is already impacting the team in the locker room even though he isn't on the field.

One of the things that bodes well for Blaylock is that his game isn't dependent on top-end speed. He is quick, but not Arian Smith fast. His best attributes are his route-running and strong hands, traits that aren't necessarily lost after a knee operation or two in this case.

Toward the conclusion of his freshman season, it looked as if Blaylock had found a role in the offense. He had 18 catches for 310 yards as a freshman, adding five scores. While Pickens and Burton will command attention on the outside, someone will have to rise up among the slot receivers in order to provide a safety outlet for quarterback JT Daniels.

We are not saying that Blaylock will start. There are merits to both Jackson and Smith being on the field and at the moment they are more ready for action than Blaylock. Come Game 1, expect them to see the field much more than him.

However, he could see a rise in time similar to his freshman year. In the opener of the 2019 season vs. Vanderbilt, Blaylock didn't play a snap, but at year's end, he was a starter and Jake Fromm's No. 1 target against LSU in the SEC Championship Game prior to his injury.

In all likelihood, he is building toward a shot to compete for the starting slot receiver role in 2022. But expect to hear Blaylock's name called at some point this season, and expect that he will be ready to answer the call.

