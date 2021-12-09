What UGA Fans Should Watch/Expect on Early NSD

Early National Signing Day Nearing
Early National Signing Day came was implemented for the first time in December of 2016, for the recruiting cycle of 2017. It was originally put in place to allow young athletes the opportunity to enroll a semester early if they chose and get their college careers started.
It was an option chosen by the few in that first class, and five years later, nearly 90% of the nation's elite talent will have sealed their collegiate faith leaving high school on early national signing day.
So, as December 15th arrives, we bring you the storylines you need to watch.
2022 Commits:
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- Bear Alexander, DT
- Mykel Williams, DE
- Alliou Bah, OL
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Cole Speer, WR
- Shone Washington, DL
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Jacob Hood, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Jordan James, RB
- Tyre West, DL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- Darris Smith, EDGE
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Jaheim Singletary, DB
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Brett Thorson, K
Sign Them All?
Georgia currently has 24 commits in the class of 2022 as signing day approaches. It begs the question as to whether or not Georgia will actually sign all 24 current commits. One name in particular, Tyre West will be spending his closing week taking an official visit to Florida State, though he did cancel his official visit to Auburn. The coaching staff has spent most of the week visiting top commits and targets to sure up some of these relationships prior to Wednesday.
Top Targets
There's no clear and set scholarship number Georgia is trying to reach, we've heard anywhere from 28 to 31 players could be signed in this class alone depending on Georgia's planned involvement in the NCAA Transfer Portal. That being said, there are some really big names still left on the board that could be added to this class on Wednesday.
- DB, Kamari Wilson
- DL, Christen Miller*
- LB, Shemar James
- OL, Earnest Greene
- ATH, Travis Hunter**
- DL, Hero Kanu
- EDGE, Shemar Stewart
- WR, Marquarius "Squirrel" White
- WR, Camden Brown
- EDGE, Marvin Jones Jr.
- OL, Devon Campbell
*Miller is not going to announce a commitment publicly until the Adidas All-American Game in San Antonio, Texas
**Travis Hunter is currently committed to Florida State University.
