What UGA Fans Should Watch/Expect on Early NSD

Early National Signing Day is approach and we have the latest you need to know about this 2022 signing class for Georgia Football

Early National Signing Day came was implemented for the first time in December of 2016, for the recruiting cycle of 2017. It was originally put in place to allow young athletes the opportunity to enroll a semester early if they chose and get their college careers started.

It was an option chosen by the few in that first class, and five years later, nearly 90% of the nation's elite talent will have sealed their collegiate faith leaving high school on early national signing day.

So, as December 15th arrives, we bring you the storylines you need to watch.

2022 Commits:

Gunner Stockton, QB

Bear Alexander, DT

Mykel Williams, DE

Alliou Bah, OL

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

Shone Washington, DL

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Malaki Starks, DB

Jaheim Singletary, DB

Julian Humphrey, DB

Brett Thorson, K

Sign Them All?

Georgia currently has 24 commits in the class of 2022 as signing day approaches. It begs the question as to whether or not Georgia will actually sign all 24 current commits. One name in particular, Tyre West will be spending his closing week taking an official visit to Florida State, though he did cancel his official visit to Auburn. The coaching staff has spent most of the week visiting top commits and targets to sure up some of these relationships prior to Wednesday.

Top Targets

There's no clear and set scholarship number Georgia is trying to reach, we've heard anywhere from 28 to 31 players could be signed in this class alone depending on Georgia's planned involvement in the NCAA Transfer Portal. That being said, there are some really big names still left on the board that could be added to this class on Wednesday.

DB, Kamari Wilson

DL, Christen Miller*

LB, Shemar James

OL, Earnest Greene

ATH, Travis Hunter**

DL, Hero Kanu

EDGE, Shemar Stewart

WR, Marquarius "Squirrel" White

WR, Camden Brown

EDGE, Marvin Jones Jr.

OL, Devon Campbell

*Miller is not going to announce a commitment publicly until the Adidas All-American Game in San Antonio, Texas

**Travis Hunter is currently committed to Florida State University.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.