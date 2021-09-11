Final Thoughts: What to Make of the QB Drama and Matchup with UAB

As Georgia and UAB are set to kick off soon inside Sanford Stadium, we bring you our final thoughts.

Typically when the No. 2 team in the country takes on a mid major football program, there's not a lot of buzz around the ball game. It's typically a non-story, big win for the home team and people move on with their day.

That's not exactly been the case this week in the lead-up for this 3:30 PM EST matchup between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wednesday the news comes out that JT Daniels is struggling with an oblique injury, and the speculation began to build as to who would be the starting quarterback if Daniels doesn't play.

Here we are, hours before kick and Daniels is pushing to play despite the injury, redshirt freshman Carson Beck has seen reps with the first-team unit majority of the week after head coach Kirby Smart confirmed he was the backup on Tuesday, and reports have now surfaced that Stetson Bennett will be the starter.

There's never a dull moment covering this Georgia Football team, that's something I've learned over the years.

Final Thoughts

Run, Run, Run

No matter who gets the start, you're likely going to see a heavy run game from both sides in today's matchup. UAB runs the ball on 65% of their snaps, and Georgia was forced to lean on a heavy run game a week ago. Considering the situation at quarterback, you can probably expect something similar again Saturday against UAB.

Defense Dominates Again

There will be one constant on this football team all year, that defense. UAB's typical identity doesn't match up well against Georgia at all. They are a downhill rushing attack predicated on establishing the run against their opponent, then taking deep shots down the field. Georgia will likely shut down just about any rushing attack they face, after all, they have led the nation in rushing defense over the last two seasons.

A Quick One

With the way both of these football teams are expected to play today, that game clock will be tick, tick, ticking for the majority of the afternoon. It's going to be a quick football game in Athens today. And no matter the quarterback behind center to start this football game, both Beck and Bennett are likely to play.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.