This time last year, many assumed that Carson Beck would be the favorite to lead the Georgia offense out as the starting quarterback, if indeed JT Daniels, then starting quarterback, played to expectation and left for the NFL Draft.

Beck competed on the team opposite of Daniels in last year’s G-Day game and held his own, throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns while completing 22 of his 31 passes. The performance in the spring helped establish himself as the number two behind Daniels before Bennett ultimately started against UAB when Daniels went out with an injury.

Now, after a national championship season with Stetson Bennett at the helm of Georgia’s offense, questions still surround the job security of the sixth-year signal-caller as the Bulldogs finish their spring practice.

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum spoke on WJOX’s McElroy and Cubelic Show, where he expressed what he finds most interesting about Georgia’s upcoming spring game.

Finebaum looks at the quarterbacks as a position of interest this coming Saturday, not because the public sees Bennett as the entrenched starter, but rather on the contrary. Finebaum wonders if Beck and Vandagriff could plant seeds of doubt in the competition with strong performances.

“I’m watching that because if [Bennett] stumbles in the game and somebody else, Beck or another player looks really good, then I believe that debate will start and it will create angst and anxiety for Kirby Smart in the offseason.”

The comments come after Smart recently said in a press conference that Bennett is playing his "best football" of his career in Athens so far this spring. If Bennett does indeed "stumble" in the spring game, and the guys' performances behind standout, history tells you that it is very unlikely Bennett would lose the job based on the spring game, even if the outside noise is demanding a change.

In the three-week layoff between the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Michigan, the quarterback discussion dominated the conversation on social media for the majority of the leadup, many were still questioning if Bennett could lead the Bulldogs to Alabama in the championship game. However, the questions were quickly shot down by offensive coordinator Todd Monken as he staunchly defended Stetson Bennett and told the media he believed he could win a championship with Bennett.

Expectations may be higher for the offense this season coming off a national championship and the return of several key contributors; Stetson Bennett is still the heavy favorite to win the starting job at quarterback.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.