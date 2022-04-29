First Round Fits: Grading Landing Spots for former Dawgs

The University of Georgia football program had a record-breaking night on Thursday, with five first-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. We grade the landing spots for each.

Shattering NFL Draft record is nothing new to Kirby Smart, in fact, for the thirst straight year, he will eclipse his own record at the University of Georgia for most players selected in one draft. Though Thursday night's record, the most players drafted from one defense in the first round (5), is a record that stood for 18 years in the draft.

With five selections in one draft, the 2022 Bulldogs NFL Draft class surpasses the 2006 Florida State Seminoles and the 2004 Miami Hurricanes who previously held the record with four first-round selections.

So, there's plenty of grading to do here with regards to fits for each former Bulldog.

1. Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars - (A+)

One of the primary reasons for the Jaguars selecting Walker over the likes of Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson was due to the scheme fit and the versatility that Walker provides. Jacksonville runs a true 3-4 defense, very similar to the one that Georgia runs, and that Walker is extremely vital in. A player like Walker who can play anywhere from 3-technique to a wide 9 is invaluable in a system like the Jags and given that Walker will have time to fully blossom it's a perfect marriage.

13. Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles - (A)

The Philadelphia Eagles are not shy about spending assets and dollars on their defensive front, and they did exactly that again on Thursday night trading up to land Jordan Davis. His pairing alongside veteran All-Pro Fletcher Cox will allow Davis to learn from one of the best in the game as well as a familiar Georgia Football face in former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker on staff in Philly.

22. Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers - (A+)

Quay Walker is immediately the starting inside linebacker in Green Bay. It was a position of desperate need for the Packers even more so than a receiver despite not having drafted one in the first round since 2002. Walker will pair nicely in a system that features a defense predicated on playing with a lighter box to counteract the pass, something that Walker will excel in considering the coverage ability he displayed in college.

28. Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers - (A)

Just as the Packers need versatile and athletic linebackers, they need the same thing for interior defensive linemen as well. If you look at their roster, Devonte Wyatt is the identical mold to what they've seen have pro bowl success in Kenny Clark. At 6'3, 315 pounds Devonte Wyatt and Kenny Clark could be body doubles and their playstyles match as well. Wyatt will get plenty of one on one opportunities in this defense, something he will excel at.

31. Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikings - (A+)

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is known as a 3-4 coordinator, but given the landscape of professional football also has a base personnel that mirrors a four-down front and five defensive backs. Does that sound familiar? Becuase it's the same ideology Georgia's Kirby Smart has as well. Cine also has a history of playing both box safety, boundary safety, and field safety at Georgia so there are few questions about what he can and cant' do.

