Skip to main content

Brenton Cox Starts the Trash Talk Early, Says Florida Will "Kill" Georgia

Ahead of his final college football season and following the announcement that Georgia vs Florida will be scheduled for its annual 3:30 PM kickoff, Cox took to his Instagram to talk.

Brenton Cox is a name that is familiar to the Georgia program and fanbase. In 2017 as a senior at Stockbridge High School, Cox was a Top-25 player nationally, a true Five-Star talent, and he chose Georgia over Alabama and several other perennial powerhouses.

In 2018, Cox played in 13 of 14 games as a true freshman, recording 20 total stops on the season. And that was the end of his tenour in Athens. Cox was quickly falling down the depth chart so it seemed with the arrival of Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson in the 2019 signing class for Georgia.

In September of 2019, Cox entered the transfer portal with what seemed to be a mutual parting of both parties. Upon entering the portal, Cox quickly enrolled at the University of Florida and sat the remainder of the 2019 season out, now he's one of the faces of Billy Napier's program in Gainesville as a fifth-year senior. 

Ahead of his final college football season and following the announcement that Georgia vs Florida will be scheduled for its annual 3:30 PM kickoff, Cox took to his Instagram to talk a little trash. 

Saying, "We go kill them dawgs. Animal cruelty" 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7D016925-6FD3-410E-A364-0ED572939114

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

FD5C234B-DEB2-46AE-93F4-19854ABE74BE
News

Confirmed: Long List of Official Visits Point to Kirby All in on Summer Slate

By Brooks Austin6 hours ago
USATSI_17486177
News

Power Rankings: Alabama and Georgia Are Set for a Collision Course

By Harrison Reno21 hours ago
211127_AJW_FB_GT_1761-X2
News

Jalen Carter Mentioned Among Potential Heisman Candidates?

By Brooks AustinMay 24, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31617-X3
News

Why Kelee Ringo Has the NFL Anticipating His Arrival

By Jonathan WilliamsMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18321692
News

What Georgia Has to Do in June to Win Arch Manning Sweepstakes

By Brooks AustinMay 23, 2022
USATSI_13502353
News

Why Nick Saban Apologized For Comments

By Harrison RenoMay 23, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_2464-X4
News

Will Kendall Milton Take the Next Step in 2022?

By Jonathan WilliamsMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17466531
News

Prior Comments From Greg Sankey Shows He is in Agreement with Saban

By Harrison RenoMay 22, 2022