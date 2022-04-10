Skip to main content

Sources: Amarius Mims to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia has sent numerous offensive linemen to the NFL, particularly as of late. And the next in line, particularly at the tackle position, was Amarius Mims, according to sources he's entering the portal.

Mims received numerous accolades throughout his senior season at Bleckley. He was selected to be an Under Armour All-American and was named a first-team All-American by SI All-American.

Simply put, Mims is a special prospect that doesn't come around often. Coming into college, many thought it would take a year for Mims to develop and become physically ready for SEC play. He took that time as a freshman, rotating with the second and third units behind the likes of Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Owen Condon. 

Now as a sophomore, Mims is set to face yet another year sitting behind Warren McClendon. McClendon returned for his redshirt junior season, his third as a starter in Athens, and according to sources, it's led to Amarius Mims entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

Sources confirmed to Dawgs Daily that Mims missed Thursday and Saturday's practice in Athens and has asked to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

In today's day and age of college football, it's rare to see five-star talents like Amarius Mims sit for two seasons, with the NCAA Transfer Portal as well as one-time immediate eligibility, player movement is at an all-time high. Though, the Georgia program has shown players like Broderick Jones have a track record of doing exactly that. 

