*Editor's Note: This article has been updated.*

Georgia has seen made it through their second and likely final fall camp scrimmage this Saturday, but they didn't escape without suffering an injury to freshman running back Andrew Paul.

Sources confirmed to Dawgs Daily on Saturday evening that Andrew Paul limped off after being seen in the medical tent during Saturday's scrimmage and later underwent MRIs to evaluate the knee. Reports are now surfacing that Andrew Paul has torn his ACL, according to On3.com.

Sources have confirmed the torn ACL. Paul will undergo surgery and will be out the remainder of the year.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) - Sources confirmed an ACL tear during the second scrimmage.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.