LATEST: Georgia's WR Corps Finally Getting Healthy

    • October 28, 2021
    Georgia Getting Boost at Wide Receiver

    Georgia has seen their fair share of injuries during the 2021 calendar year to say the least. They've managed to control an injury report that's at times has seen names of members of every unit on both sides of the football. 

    The primary injury is to that of starting quarterback JT Daniels, something that has left Georgia with a dilemma of sorts as to who will be starting on Saturday against the (4-3) Florida Gators. 

    Though one unit, in particular, has been ravaged by injury even dating back to spring practice. 

    The wide receiver group has seen George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, and Arian Smith all spend time on the injury report. Headed into Saturday's game, it looks like they will get most of their weaponry back and healthy. 

    Jermaine Burton appears to be fully recovered from a groin injury that's kept him limited for several weeks now. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has fully recovered from an ankle injury he suffered in the win over Vanderbilt. Arian Smith will likely be back following a month-long battle with a shin bruise as well. 

    Though there's still no sign of George Pickens on the horizon or even speculation of a timetable for return, Georgia is as healthy as they've been at wide receiver all season.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

