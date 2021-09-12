Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Defense

Beating UAB may not grab the national headlines in the same way that the Dawg's win over Clemson in the opener did a week ago, but that doesn't mean that they executed any less effectively. Holding any team to no offensive points allowed is quite the feat, and doubly so when the Bulldogs were rotating in as many players as they did this past Saturday. So, with South Carolina firmly in the sights this week, let's take one last look at how the Dawgs defense performed against UAB.

Defensive Line: A-

When you don't allow any points, you get an A, but Georgia's defensive line did not have the same smothering performance this week that they did a week ago. Georgia allowed 127 yards on the ground, 125 more than they did last week. This yardage is primarily due to the heavy rotation that Georgia was doing upfront. The Dawgs were getting lots of guys involved from the jump, and the experience these guys received will be invaluable going forward. Notable among those players seeing increased playing time was Nazir Stackhouse, who recorded his first career sack late in the 1st quarter.

Linebackers: A+

Georgia's linebackers were quickly the defensive position group that saw the most success on Saturday. With a pair of sacks, a pick-six, and a forced fumble, the linebacking core created havoc throughout the game. Channing Tindall led the team in tackles with seven, including a tackle for loss and a sack. Rotation was heavy among this position group as well, with many young faces taking their first snaps in the Red and Black. Jamon Dumas-Johnson had a highlight play in his first game as he picked off the UAB quarterback and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

Secondary: A

On Saturday, Georgia's secondary locked down the UAB passing game, allowing just 47 yards and eight completions on 17 attempts. That, along with interceptions by Lewis Cine and Kelee Ringo, showed that the secondary could be just as disruptive as the rest of the defense. Surrendering just 2.8 yards an attempt in the passing game is probably the most impressive defensive stat of the day, and if Georgia can maintain the level of dominance they showed this week, they will be tough to beat moving forward.

