Depth Chart Released: JT Daniels Listed as Starter

As Georgia takes on the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, the Bulldogs have released their depth chart.
College Gameday is in town and most of the talk revolves around whether or not JT Daniels will take the field with the first unit to start this football game. He's been limited all week in practice due to a lat injury he's sustained.
According to the depth chart released by head coach Kirby Smart and this staff, Daniels is the starter for the day, for what that's worth.
Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was not listed on the depth chart for today's game. He suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and will not be available today.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: Brock Bowers, John Fitzpatrick, or Darnell Washington
- X: Ladd McConkey
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Injury Report
- QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
- WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
- DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
- TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
- DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
- WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
- DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
