Depth Chart Released: JT Daniels Listed as Starter

As Georgia takes on the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, the Bulldogs have released their depth chart.

As Georgia takes on the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks, the Bulldogs have released their depth chart.

College Gameday is in town and most of the talk revolves around whether or not JT Daniels will take the field with the first unit to start this football game. He's been limited all week in practice due to a lat injury he's sustained.

According to the depth chart released by head coach Kirby Smart and this staff, Daniels is the starter for the day, for what that's worth.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was not listed on the depth chart for today's game. He suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and will not be available today.

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: Brock Bowers, John Fitzpatrick, or Darnell Washington

X: Ladd McConkey

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith

Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited

WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.