WATCH: Georgia's Future on the EDGE is on Display at All-American Bowl

With Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr. both in attendance for the All-American Bowl, the future of Georgia's pass rush is on display in San Antonio, Texas.

And the future looks bright.

Two days in, Mykel Williams has taken home top-performing honors on SI All American, he's been unblockable, not having lost a single 1on1 rep against the West on Wednesday.

His running mate you ask? 6'6, 240 pound Marvin Jones Jr, well he's only the No. 8 overall prospect in the country according to SI All American and he's had himself a great start to the week as well.

Mykel Williams can make beating offensive linemen as a pass rusher look effortless. He won with a spin move inside for a would-be sack where he simply bounced off the hands of his opposing offensive tackle, as well as a perfect delayed bull rush that set the offensive tackle up for failure before he made contact with the blocker's chest. Williams' ability to recognize his opponent's tendencies and hand-fighting skills are polished and stand above the rest at the All-American Bowl.

As for Georgia's other SI99 Member, Marvin Jones Jr. who is also in attendance here in San Antonio, well he's had himself a week as well. At 6'6, 235 pounds and an abnormal amount of athletic ability, Jones has potentially the highest ceiling of any edge defender at the All-American Bowl. And he's flashed in several practice situations this week as well.

