WATCH: Georgia's Future on the EDGE is on Display at All-American Bowl

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Georgia's Future on the EDGE is on Display at All-American Bowl

With Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr. both in attendance for the All-American Bowl, the future of Georgia's pass rush is on display in San Antonio, Texas.

With Mykel Williams and Marvin Jones Jr. both in attendance for the All-American Bowl, the future of Georgia's pass rush is on display in San Antonio, Texas. 

And the future looks bright. 

Two days in, Mykel Williams has taken home top-performing honors on SI All American, he's been unblockable, not having lost a single 1on1 rep against the West on Wednesday. 

His running mate you ask? 6'6, 240 pound Marvin Jones Jr, well he's only the No. 8 overall prospect in the country according to SI All American and he's had himself a great start to the week as well. 

Mykel Williams can make beating offensive linemen as a pass rusher look effortless. He won with a spin move inside for a would-be sack where he simply bounced off the hands of his opposing offensive tackle, as well as a perfect delayed bull rush that set the offensive tackle up for failure before he made contact with the blocker's chest. Williams' ability to recognize his opponent's tendencies and hand-fighting skills are polished and stand above the rest at the All-American Bowl.

Read More

As for Georgia's other SI99 Member, Marvin Jones Jr. who is also in attendance here in San Antonio, well he's had himself a week as well. At 6'6, 235 pounds and an abnormal amount of athletic ability, Jones has potentially the highest ceiling of any edge defender at the All-American Bowl. And he's flashed in several practice situations this week as well. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

2B30C62F-863E-4104-B096-A1643A36232B
News

WATCH: Georgia's Future on the EDGE is on Display at All-American Bowl

12 seconds ago
USATSI_17292179
News

Players to Watch: Defensive Line Needs to Bounce Back

1 hour ago
246EC849-2E69-446C-8E41-4DBA5F43C127
News

Unit vs Unit: Which O-Line Unit is Set up for Success

6 hours ago
USATSI_17289806
News

Georgia vs Bama Proves CFP Expansion Talk Is Useless

8 hours ago
FECA2D5B-AEA3-4778-99A5-B06E22056684
News

WATCH: Gunner Stockton Throws Darts at All American Bowl

9 hours ago
220101_AJW_FB_OB_2465-L
News

LATEST: Will Travon Walker Be Off to the NFL?

9 hours ago
USATSI_17436274
News

Should Georgia Be Concerned With Ja'Corey Brooks?

10 hours ago
BE854528-0F48-4904-97DF-0481D82A4157
News

WATCH: Mykel Williams Flashes at All-American Bowl

Jan 4, 2022