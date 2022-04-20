UGA's Spike Squad Take Gives You The Sights and Sounds of G-Day from the Front Row
September 3rd, 2022.
A date that's 136 days from now that kick starts a national championship defense for the University of Georgia. It's also the next time you'll see your beloved football team.
So, as the Georgia Football faithful are left awaiting the return of the Dawgs between the Hedges, we here at Dawgs Daily reached out to our friends with the UGA Spike Squad to bring you the front row sights, sounds, tastes, and even smells, from Saturday's G-Day events.
Whether it's exclusive interviews with the everso beloved Blooper from the Atlanta Braves or burger reviews, Turner Templeton and the UGA Spike Squad have you covered.
Read More
You Might Also Like:
- NFL Community Responds to Georgia Pro Day
- Winners and Losers: Georgia's 2022 Pro Day
- Spring Position Battle: Who Lines up across from Ringo?
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.