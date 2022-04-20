Skip to main content

UGA's Spike Squad Take Gives You The Sights and Sounds of G-Day from the Front Row

As the defending national champs head into the summer portion of their offseason, the UGA Spike Squad brings you the sights and sounds from the front row.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

September 3rd, 2022. 

A date that's 136 days from now that kick starts a national championship defense for the University of Georgia. It's also the next time you'll see your beloved football team. 

So, as the Georgia Football faithful are left awaiting the return of the Dawgs between the Hedges, we here at Dawgs Daily reached out to our friends with the UGA Spike Squad to bring you the front row sights, sounds, tastes, and even smells, from Saturday's G-Day events. 

Whether it's exclusive interviews with the everso beloved Blooper from the Atlanta Braves or burger reviews, Turner Templeton and the UGA Spike Squad have you covered. 

