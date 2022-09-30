Georgia heads to Columbia, Missouri to take on the unranked Missouri Tigers on Saturday evening and for the second time this season, they are a four-touchdown favorite on the road in the SEC.

Georgia has dominated their Power 5 opponents by an average of 43.5 points this season, albeit with a limited sample size. As we do every week here on Dawgs Daily, we bring you our score predictions.

Georgia vs Missouri Score Predictions

Brooks Austin: Georgia 49, Missouri 13

Georgia has two 40+ point wins verse Power 5 opponents, yet they have two mediocre performances against non-power 5 opponents. So, what's the difference? Well, against Oregon and South Carolina, Georgia was flawless in the redzone offensively, didn't turn it over, and eliminated explosive plays. Against Samford they stalled in the redzone, settling for field goals several times and against Kent State they turned the ball over three times in fewer than 10 game minutes while also allowing explosive plays.

Samford and Kent State's performances were the outliers. Georgia is a great football team, and great football teams score touchdowns in the redzone, they protect the football, and they limit explosives on defense. That's what the Bulldogs will return to on Saturday.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 45, Missouri 10

In their last three matchups, Georgia has beaten Missouri by an average of 27.6 points. The Bulldogs have also only allowed an average of 6.67 points per game during that span. Coming off of a week where Georgia had some struggles against Kent State, I expect to see a locked-in team who is ready to take care of business on the road in their second SEC matchup of the season. I think Georgia jumps out early in this one and cruises along to a big victory in week five and build back some momentum as they enter the heart of their conference schedule over the next few weeks.

Harrison Reno: 42, Missouri 7

Georgia has made it clear over the last few weeks that despite the changes in college football, their defense has still made it their goal not to give up more than 13 points a game. After giving up 22-points to Kent State, they will undoubtedly want to bounce back. Yes, they are on the road against Missouri, but it is the Bulldogs' first night game of the season. I expect them to rebound from their drowsy noon performance a week ago.

