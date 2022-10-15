The Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores have gone to the half here at Sanford Stadium and we have all the sights and sounds from a dominant first half for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has experienced three consecutive slow starts in the first half entering Saturday's matchup with the Vandebilt Commodores. A slot start against Kent State, Missouri, and Auburn left Georgia fans wanting more from this football team that seem so beyond dominant to start the football season.

They returned to form to start the football game against Vanderbilt, not allowing the Commodores past midfield till midway through the second quarter.

The Bulldogs are without starters Adonai Mitchell, Kendall Milton, and Jalen Carter, yet they've controlled the entirety of this football game to start.

Kenny McIntosh had two touchdown sin the first half, joined by junior running back Daijun Edwards in the end zone as well.

Georgia's defense has been all but perfect to start this football game as well, returning to the suffocating stature that's made them one of the nation's premier units under Kirby Smart. They kept Vanderbilt out of the end zone.

UGA Injury Report vs Vanderbilt: Who's In, Who's Out?

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart

Kendall Milton, RB (OUT) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed the Auburn matchup with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

