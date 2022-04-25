Skip to main content

What Georgia Gets in Justyn Rhett

Georgia landed yet another elite defensive back prospect on Monday, April 25th in the form of Nevada prospect Justyn Rhett. 

A 6'1, 190-pound corner out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rhett was once a Notre Dame commit before de-committing while on an official visit to Georgia. 

Rhett's commitment to the Dawgs seemed like only a matter of time based on the timeline of events, and now he's Fran Brown's first commitment in the 2023 class. Rhett joins fellow defensive back Marcus Washington as the lone defensive backs in the class. Washington committed to Georgia back in May of 2021 with Jahmile Addae as the defensive backs coach at the time. 

As for Rhett, he's a physically mature corner with greasy hips, as you'll see here in his high lights. 

8A7BE9C1-0FC2-4794-A6B8-17C09CC2FD83

Georgia continues to add to an already talented defensive back class, and head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant about the need for even more bodies at that position. During the spring practice media availability, Smart revealed that this was the thinnest he'd seen the defensive backfield since he's taken the job. 

One could have considered that a call out for prospects like Rhett, who just so happen to have been taking an official visit during G-Day weekend. 

Georgia 2023 Commitments

  • Marcus Washington, DB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • RyQueze McEdlerry, OL
  • Seven Cloud, DT
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB

