Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Injury Report - Getting Healthy vs Georgia Tech

    Georgia looks to continue getting healthy against the Yellow Jackets. It's still a loaded injury report list as things move into post-season play following Saturday.
    Author:

    Georgia is eight days away from taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. 

    Saturday, they will be just a few miles down the road on the flats at Georgia Tech to take on the Yellow Jackets. 

    Georgia is a 34.5 point favorite on the road as the in-state rivalry and Good Ole Fashion Hate return to glory for the first time since 2019. Due to the conference only schedule a year ago, Georgia and Tech were unable to play. 

    Now, they look to continue getting healthy against the Yellow Jackets. It's still a loaded injury report list as things move into post-season play following Saturday. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0815-L
    News

    Injury Report - Getting Healthy vs Georgia Tech

    just now
    USATSI_15307610
    News

    Georgia Among Elias Ricks’ Top Four Schools

    1 hour ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1398-X2
    News

    What Georgia Should Be Thankful For

    22 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_1116-X2
    News

    Nyland Green Arrested on Five Counts

    Nov 24, 2021
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0355-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Provides Update on Kendall Milton’s Status

    Nov 24, 2021
    F945CE56-1D7D-4C57-BA4C-430F363C4D17
    News

    JUST IN: Ohio State Moves to #2 Behind Georgia

    Nov 23, 2021
    pickens 57E8A1A4-2AA9-4281-B624-A7A6CD12710C-L
    News

    Kirby Gives Latest on George Pickens Injury Status

    Nov 23, 2021
    211120_mlm_fb_dawgwalk_5067-X2
    News

    Brock Bowers SNUBBED from Mackey Award

    Nov 23, 2021