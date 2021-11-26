Injury Report - Getting Healthy vs Georgia Tech

Georgia looks to continue getting healthy against the Yellow Jackets. It's still a loaded injury report list as things move into post-season play following Saturday.

Georgia is eight days away from taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Saturday, they will be just a few miles down the road on the flats at Georgia Tech to take on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia is a 34.5 point favorite on the road as the in-state rivalry and Good Ole Fashion Hate return to glory for the first time since 2019. Due to the conference only schedule a year ago, Georgia and Tech were unable to play.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

