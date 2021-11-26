Georgia Injury Report - Getting Healthy vs Georgia Tech
Georgia is eight days away from taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Saturday, they will be just a few miles down the road on the flats at Georgia Tech to take on the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia is a 34.5 point favorite on the road as the in-state rivalry and Good Ole Fashion Hate return to glory for the first time since 2019. Due to the conference only schedule a year ago, Georgia and Tech were unable to play.
Now, they look to continue getting healthy against the Yellow Jackets. It's still a loaded injury report list as things move into post-season play following Saturday.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
