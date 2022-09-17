Skip to main content

Jalen Carter "Banged Up" Against South Carolina

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart told the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network prior to kickoff between South Carolina that star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is "a little banged up

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart told the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network prior to kickoff between South Carolina and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs that star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is "a little banged up" as they get set to kick off in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Georgia has avoided the injury bug, for the most part, to begin the 2022 football season, though Carter is the second starter and keynote player to be battling an injury this week as they will already be without star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell as well. 

Carter participated in pregame warmup, but will likely be limited to day it appears. 

Live update on Jalen Carter Injury

The ESPN broadcast reported the coaching staff told them Carter was hobbled with an ankle injury throughout the week. He has been on the field however. 

Georgia Football Injury Report

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19061915 (2)
Football

LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_11208480
Football

Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19022340
News

Final Injury Report: Georgia to be Without Mitchell and Gilbert

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19039625
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia Faces First SEC Road Test Versus South Carolina

By Harrison Reno
smith AB6I8325
Football

Georgia's Keys to Victory vs South Carolina

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_18985901
Football

Which South Carolina Players Do You Need to Know?

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18100276
News

JUST IN: Arik Gilbert Did Not Make the Trip to South Carolina

By Harrison Reno
image0 (8)
Football

WATCH: Georgia Releases South Carolina Game Trailer

By Harrison Reno