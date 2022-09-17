Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart told the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network prior to kickoff between South Carolina and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs that star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is "a little banged up" as they get set to kick off in Columbia, South Carolina.

Georgia has avoided the injury bug, for the most part, to begin the 2022 football season, though Carter is the second starter and keynote player to be battling an injury this week as they will already be without star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell as well.

Carter participated in pregame warmup, but will likely be limited to day it appears.

The ESPN broadcast reported the coaching staff told them Carter was hobbled with an ankle injury throughout the week. He has been on the field however.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) OUT - Mitchell suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over Samford and did not travel with the team to Columbia.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

