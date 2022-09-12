Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Prior to South Carolina

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference prior to the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs' matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Dawgs first round game of the year is scheduled for a Noon kickoff in what would typically be a blistering hot Williams-Brice Stadium. Though, Saturday's forecast calls for a measly 84 degrees at kickoff.

Smart addressed the team's overall health entering the kickoff to the SEC slate for the 2022 season:

AD Mitchell, WR - Will "definitely not be able to practice today (Monday)" according to Kirby Smart.

Kirby Smart added that Arian Smith is doing some weight-bearing running and some cutting under the supervision of the athletic trainingstaff at Georgia, but he has no real timetable for Smith's return.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.