Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report Prior to South Carolina

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the team's overall health as they kickoff their 2022 SEC conference slate on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference prior to the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs' matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina. 

The Dawgs first round game of the year is scheduled for a Noon kickoff in what would typically be a blistering hot Williams-Brice Stadium. Though, Saturday's forecast calls for a measly 84 degrees at kickoff. 

Smart addressed the team's overall health entering the kickoff to the SEC slate for the 2022 season: 

AD Mitchell, WR - Will "definitely not be able to practice today (Monday)" according to Kirby Smart. 

Kirby Smart added that Arian Smith is doing some weight-bearing running and some cutting under the supervision of the athletic trainingstaff at Georgia, but he has no real timetable for Smith's return. 

  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 

