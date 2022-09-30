Skip to main content

Who's In, Who's Out: Final Injury Report For Georgia vs Missouri

Georgia enters their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday a relatively healthy football team, though three starters could be limited or out. We bring you the final injury report.

Football and injuries go relatively hand in hand. It's a brutally physical sport that, over time, will eventually wear on any football team. Though there is a sense of luck surrounding the injury status of a lot of football teams, and the Georgia Bulldogs have been on both sides of that luck in recent years. 

A year ago, they battled a litany of injuries along their way to winning a national title. By the third play of the first game, Georgia was without their starting Guard, X-Receiver, top two slot receivers, and a starting tight end on offense alone. 

Now, in the 2022 season, Georgia has been able to remain a relatively healthy football team apart from a few starters being hobbled by nagging injuries. 

Georgia Football Injury Report - Who's In, Who's Out

WR Adonai Mitchell will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2. 

DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense. 

RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame. 

WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet. 

Other Injuries

  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." 
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT. 

uga missouri 553-X2
