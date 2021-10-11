    • October 11, 2021
    Kirby Smart Updates Litany of Injuries

    Kirby Smart updated the injury report Monday during his press conference.
    Despite being undefeated and the No. 1 ranked team in college football, Georgia has made it through the early portion of their schedule unphased everywhere but the injury report.

    They've seen countless starters and contributors going down with injuries throughout the year and have still performed at an extremely high level. 

    Kirby Smart updated the injury report Monday during his press conference. 

    Georgia plays host to No. 11 Kentucky this weekend.

    Smart said it was too early to provide any real update on either injuries. He said he would love to give information about all of these injuries, but he just doesn't know, it's too early. Though he did provide short sound bites on most of the injuries. 

    • Chris had his shoulder come out of place, He thought he could go back in. 
    • Jamaree had a slight ankle, but it didn't swell. 
    • So many of the others are soft tissue. 
    • Rosemy looked good Saturday in warmups to me, he could have played in emergency. So we look to get him back.
    • Kenny McIntosh has a tight hamstring, it never pulled but it's been bothering him.
    • Ameer Speed still has an ankle, he had an ankle last week in practice and we don't know if he will be back. 

    Injury Report

    • JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
    • Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
    • Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
    • Ameer Speed (Ankle) - Questionable
    • Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Day to Day
    • Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
    • Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
    • Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
    • George Pickens (Knee) - Out
    • Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
    • Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
    • Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

