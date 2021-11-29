Injury Report: Smart Provides Latest on Health Before Bama

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report

    Kirby Smart will need every bit of help he can get on the injury front, Monday he provided an update on the status of some of his impact players.
    Author:

    Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart is heading back to the SEC Championship Game for the fourth time in five seasons, a feat that has never been done at Georgia. In fact, only Alabama and Florida have done such a thing since the championship game's inception in 1992. 

    Smart met with the media Monday afternoon as the Bulldogs are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, with the winner likely taking the top seed in the College Football Playoff. 

    He will need every bit of help he can get on the injury front, Monday he provided an update on the status of some of his impact players. 

    Smart on Jamaree Salyer (foot) 

    "Jamaree is going to practice today. Had a setback last week, I thought he was going to play against Georgia Tech. If he is healthy, I feel good about Jamaree" 

    Smart on Kendall Milton (Knee) 

    "Hopeful to get him back. We are going to try to work him back in some this week. It's a confidence issue with an MCL. I know he looked a lot better on Wednesday than he did when he was warming up on Saturday." 

    Smart on Kearis Jackson (Ribs) 

    Read More

    "We think Kearis is going to be fine. We'll see how he plays and goes out this week." 

    Smart on Chris Smith (Knee) 

    "We're hopeful he's able to go today. He did some running yesterday but I won't know more until I see him at practice." 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    E261C9D5-B773-4F82-A03E-35651DD41867
    News

    Injury Report: Smart Provides Latest on Health Before Bama

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17042717
    News

    BREAKING: Zach Evans to Enter Transfer Portal

    17 minutes ago
    uga-alabama 3834-L
    News

    What History Tells Us: Georgia-Alabama

    1 hour ago
    E4BBA9C5-0F39-41D3-9429-C63FCAD1509B
    News

    How Riley's Move to USC Impacts Georgia

    1 hour ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1399-L
    News

    Georgia/Bama Betting Line Change, UGA Favored BIG

    3 hours ago
    85A155D1-A154-4907-8E9A-DCB4CC128E41
    News

    Saban: "Their Defense is No. 1 in the Nation."

    18 hours ago
    F43B5DDC-43A4-4117-A857-54659764EB1C
    News

    JUST IN: Lincoln Riley Leaving OU for USC

    20 hours ago
    138C1F40-DC28-4283-917E-D9AC75457F85
    News

    AP Poll: Georgia Stays Number One, While Alabama Drops

    22 hours ago