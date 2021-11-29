Injury Report: Smart Provides Latest on Health Before Bama

Kirby Smart Updates Georgia Injury Report
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart is heading back to the SEC Championship Game for the fourth time in five seasons, a feat that has never been done at Georgia. In fact, only Alabama and Florida have done such a thing since the championship game's inception in 1992.
Smart met with the media Monday afternoon as the Bulldogs are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, with the winner likely taking the top seed in the College Football Playoff.
He will need every bit of help he can get on the injury front, Monday he provided an update on the status of some of his impact players.
Smart on Jamaree Salyer (foot)
"Jamaree is going to practice today. Had a setback last week, I thought he was going to play against Georgia Tech. If he is healthy, I feel good about Jamaree"
Smart on Kendall Milton (Knee)
"Hopeful to get him back. We are going to try to work him back in some this week. It's a confidence issue with an MCL. I know he looked a lot better on Wednesday than he did when he was warming up on Saturday."
Smart on Kearis Jackson (Ribs)
Read More
"We think Kearis is going to be fine. We'll see how he plays and goes out this week."
Smart on Chris Smith (Knee)
"We're hopeful he's able to go today. He did some running yesterday but I won't know more until I see him at practice."
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
You Might Also Like:
- Lincoln Riley's Move to USC Impacts Georgia
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Unleashing Epic Halftime Speech
- Nick Saban Speaks Highly of Georgia's Defense Ahead of SEC Championship
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.